Kenyan athletes dominate Casablanca marathon

Rabat, Oct 30 (IANS) Kenyan athletes dominated Morocco's Casablanca International marathon, sweeping the three medals in the men's race.

Evans Kipkoech won the gold medal after crossing the finish line with a time of 2:09:39, followed by Peter Kiptoo at 2:11:29. The other Kenyan, John Kemboi, came third at 2:13:03 on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

For their part, Ethiopian athletes dominated women's category podium.

Yiman Mangistu won the title in 2:31:48, followed by Nedi Tadelich 2:32:25 and Getiso Tsehay in 2:32:54.

Over 5,000 athletes took part in the marathon.

