Kenya 'unlikely' to host CHAN, former federation boss claims

Nairobi, Sep 19 (IANS) Kenya chances of hosting the 2018 Africa Home Nations Championships (CHAN) hinge on a 'miracle' the country's former football chief claimed.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee is expected to announce the final verdict on Saturday in Ghana and speaking to local media, Sam Nyamweya declared it was highly unlikely Kenya will get the final clearance to stage the tournament, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I don't see it happening. One thing about FIFA and CAF based on my experience is that they do not compromise on international standards. It is unfortunate that we are cheating ourselves we can host the CHAN because by now, we ought to have been through 80 to 90 percent of the preparations.

"Look for example, the Kipchoge Stadium. It will take over three months for the three floors to be ready based on the time it takes for each to dry. I visited Nyayo the other day and it is deplorable," said Nyamweya who led the winning 2018 CHAN bid team in 2014.

His successor at Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Nick Mwendwa, was non-committal on the country's chances following the final inspection of facilities earmarked for CHAN by CAF last week.

"CAF will meet in Accra on Saturday and determine the fate of CHAN. That's what we know, so we wait," Mwendwa said briefly when contacted by a local website.

"CHAN preparations are going on and for now we are on course," 2018 CHAN Local Organising Committee Deputy Chief Executive Officer and event Director, Herbert Mwachiro, added without giving any further details.

It comes after a press conference planned for last Saturday in Nairobi where the CAF inspectors, FKF and Government officials were expected to give an update on the fate of Kenya hosting the CHAN was cancelled at the last moment.

The Executive Committee, led by the continental governing body's President, Ahmad Ahmad, will discusses the 2018 CHAN in Ghana with South Africa and Morocco reported to be on standby should Kenya be stripped of the second tier continental competition.

The inspection team was led by CAF second Vice-President, Constant Omari Selemani, who doubles up as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Football Association chief was cancelled at the last minute without explanation.

Omari was accompanied by CAF tournaments director Mohammed El Shawarby, IT director Tarek El Deeb, competitions deputy director Khaled Nassar, service deputy director Abdel Razek, media manager Mohammed Thabet and marketing and TV assistant Amira Amin.

"I don't feel this thing will take place and if it doesn't, we might never get the hosting rights for any other CAF event. The 2018 CHAN was the start of great things to come. I was promised the CAF AFCON (Africa Cup of Nations) next and even possibly, the FIFA World Cup.

"It will be a miracle if we get to host it. I'm pained because I used my family resources that no one has refunded and come December when everything should be ready, I don't see it happening," Nyamweya, the long-serving football administrator, who lost the February 2016 FKF presidential election to Mwendwa, claimed.

The DRC football boss advised CAF to proceed with the final inspection visit after Omari toured the country a fortnight ago on his own to access the situation owing to the simmering political temperatures as Kenya heads for a presidential run-off, tentatively on October 17.

--IANS

sam/vm