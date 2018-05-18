Kenya plan five friendlies before crunch Ghana clash

Nairobi, May 18 (IANS) Kenya will play five international friendlies before their crunch 2019 AFCON qualifier against Ghana in September.

The games will be the first competitive outings for newly appointed French head coach, Sebastien Migne, with Kenya trying to keep their hopes alive of making the 2019 African continental showpiece finals, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Kenya will play two matches at home against Swaziland on May 25 and thereafter Equatorial Guinea on May 28. Stars will then travel to India to take part in the 2018 Hero Intercontinental Cup, a four-nation tournament to be held at the Mumbai Football Arena," the Kenyan football authorities said in a statement on Thursday.

Migne held his first training session with local players in Nairobi on Monday. Kenya lost their opening 2019 Group F AFCON qualifier 2-1 away to Sierra Leone in June last year.

