Kenya Olympic champ Sumgong banned for four years

Nairobi, Nov 7 (IANS) Kenyan Olympic women marathon champion Jemimah Jelagat Sumgong has been banned from international competition for four years by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

Sumgong, who became the first female athlete from Kenya to win the marathon title at the Rio 2016 Summer Games, is disallowed to compete from April 3 after her appeal following her positive test for EPO was dismissed by the Sports Tribunal.

The Kenyan marathon star was suspended from defending her London Marathon title in April when her A sample tested positive for the banned blood booster pending the results of her B-Sample following an out of competition test conducted on February 28, 2017.

"The period of ineligibility (non-participation in both local and international events) for the athlete shall be four years from April 3 pursuant to Article 10.2.1 and 10.11.2 of the ADR (Anti-Doping Rules) and the WADA Code.

"The athlete shall bear the costs of this case; orders accordingly," the 23-page ruling of the Sports Tribunal chaired by John Ohaga, read in part.

Sumgong reserves the right to contest her ban after becoming the second-high profile female marathoner after ex-Boston and Chicago champion, Rita Jeptoo, to be banned for EPO.

"The right of appeal is provided for under Article 13.2.1 of the WADA Code, Rule 42 of the IAAF Competition Rules and Article 13 of ADR," the ruling dated October 31, added.

Last month, five Kenyan runners, Shieys Chepkosgei, Florence Chepsoi, Joseph Kariuki Gitau, Sharon Ndinda Muli and Ken Kirui were banned for doping by ADAK.

--IANS

