Kenya approves $40 mn 2018 CHAN budget

Nairobi, Sep 22 (IANS) Kenya has moved to forestall its withdrawal as the hosts of the 2018 Africa Home Nations Championships (CHAN) at Saturday's Confederation of African Football Executive Committee meeting after the government approved a $42 million budget.

"Cabinet approved an allocation of 42 million dollars to cover the hosting of the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN), one in a growing list of events Kenya has bid for as part of showcasing our nation's talent and promoting tourism," the presidency said in a statement following a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The financial guarantee from the State was the key requirement by CAF to allow the 16-team, second-tier continental football competition open to home grown players to be held in the country from January 11 to February 4 , 2018.

Last week, the final inspection team from continental governing body left the country without a word on the destiny of the tournament with three of the four venues earmarked for the tournament lagging in preparations.

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President, Sam Nyamweya, then said on Monday it would be a 'miracle' of Kenya is given the go ahead to stage the competition last held in Rwanda in 2016.

--IANS

sam/vm