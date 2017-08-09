Kendricks wins men's pole vault title at world athletics

London, Aug 9 (IANS) Sam Kendricks of the US has claimed the title of men's pole vault at the World Athletics Championships here.

Kendricks, who took bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, cleared 5.95 meters for the gold on Tuesday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

Poland's Piotr Lisek took silver with 5.89 and world record holder Renaud Lavillenie of France finished with the bronze.

China's Xue Changrui, who was sixth in Rio, finished fourth with 5.82, breaking the national record of 5.81 he set last year.

This was the best result Chinese athletes have achieved in this event at a World Championship or Olympic Games.

Kendricks was delighted. "I've finally got that world title and I could not be happier," the 24-year-old said.

"I've enjoyed 10 straight victories this year, it is a blessing to get another today. I compete against these guys all the time so we are no strangers to one another. It was another fantastic competition and I had to jump high to take the gold."

