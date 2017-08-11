Kendrick Lamar to perform at MTV VMAs

Los Angeles, Aug 11 (IANS) Rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), marking his first performance as a solo headliner.

He will join fellow performers Katy Perry, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Fifth Harmony, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Shawn Mendes on August 27 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

He is also the top nominated artist at the VMAs, appearing in eight categories: Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Best Hip Hop, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography, reported variety.com.

Perry will also host the show, which will air in India on August 28 on on Vh1.

