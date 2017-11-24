Kendall blamed for beau's poor basketball performance

Los Angeles, Nov 24 (IANS) Model Kendall Jenner and her Kardashian-Jenner clan is reportedly being blamed for her boyfriend and basketball player Blake Griffin's team Los Angeles Clippers losses in the past few games.

"The Clippers are playing terrible and have lost nine in a row and the blame is going all around to every player in the organisation," a source told hollywoodlife.com.

"Some of the teammates of Blake who are superstitious to it all believe that the Kardashian Curse is a real thing and has something to do with their woes," the source added.

The source said that Griffin is not taking the blames seriously.

"Blake is laughing all that off and isn't taking that as the reason for their losing streak and bad play. It hasn't started a riff between teammates yet but the talk in the locker room has involved Kendall, so it should be interesting moving forward how people continue to react to it all," the source added.

