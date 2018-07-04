Kejriwal vs LG: The powers of Lieutenant governor

Five-judge bench of Supreme Court ruled that the elected government has the final power in all areas of Delhi except land, police and public order. It said the lieutenant governor is bound by the aid and advice of the NCT govt in areas other than those exempted. It also said the LG does not have independent or executive decision-making powers. LG is bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers. LG must work harmoniously with the government. There's no room for absolutism or anarchy, he said. LG needed to be kept informed of all decisions. But this doesn't mean that his concurrence was required. Justice DY Chandrachud said nations fail when democratic institutions fail, and that society like India's -- one with a diverse culture -- requires dialogue. Differences mustn't affect the responsibility politicians and administrators have towards the people. In referring differences, the LG must take a reasonable approach, he added. The real power and accountability is with the elected government.