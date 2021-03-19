Kejriwal Thanks Mamata for Supporting Delhi Over Centre’s NCT Bill

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 18 March, thanked his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for supporting him against the Centre’s bill that gives overarching power to the Lieutenant Governor.

Kejriwal in a tweet also wished Banerjee a “handsome victory” in the upcoming West Bengal polls.

“Thank you Didi for supporting the people of Delhi against the Centre’s unconstitutional step. Anyone who supports India and its democracy cannot support this bill. I hope the BJP govt will withdraw it. Please take care of your health. I also pray for your handsome victory in the coming elections,” he tweeted.

Thank u Didi for supporting people of Delhi against Centre’s unconstitutional step. Anyone who supports India and its democracy cannot support this Bill. I hope BJP govt will withdraw this Bill.

Pl take care of ur health. I also pray for your handsome victory in coming elections pic.twitter.com/CqR4j1uYzo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 18, 2021

Banerjee extended support to Kejriwal over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Banerjee in a statement said that it was very unfortunate that PM Narendra Modi wants the Lieutenant Governor to have more powers than the elected chief minister.

“I condemn this and I think every democratic citizen of this country will oppose it. I support Arvind Kejriwal and the elected government, but I cannot support a nominated person,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI on Wednesday.

West Bengal CM @MamataOfficial writes to Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal, expresses her full solidarity and terms the NCT Amendment Bill introduced in Parliament by BJP led Central Govt 'a surgical strike on Federal Structure.' pic.twitter.com/Wdsl2TLyS8 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 18, 2021

She further said that the GNCTD bill was a surgical strike on the ‘federal structure’ of the Indian Republic that makes a mockery of the letter and spirit of democracy by disempowering the Delhi government.

She also said that the bill violated the unambiguous verdict by a five-judge Supreme Court bench in 2018, which had upheld the pre-eminence of Delhi’s elected government in all matters other than police, public order or land.

"“In state after state governed by non-BJP parties, the Centre has been creating problems for the duly elected governments by misusing the office of the Governor. In many states, including West Bengal, Governors have been functioning like BJP’s office bearers and not as neutral Constitutional authorities.”" - Mamata Banerjee

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday introduced the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha. According to the bill, the “government” in the city would mean the “Lieutenant Governor” in context of any law made by the legislative assembly.

The bill also makes it compulsory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the LG before going ahead with any executive action.

(With inputs from PTI)

