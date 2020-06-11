Kejriwal Meets Shah as Delhi Govt Estimates 5L Cases By July End

As Delhi records more COVID-19 deaths, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kept his political differences aside on Wednesday, 11 June and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the continuous spike of cases in the national capital.

After the meeting, Kejriwal tweeted: “Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon'ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation.”

On Wednesday alone, Delhi saw 48 deaths, taking the total casualty count to 984 as 1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Delhi, making it further worrisome for the health infrastructure of the national capital.

Kejriwal earlier said, “Data shows that COVID-19 cases will significantly increase in Delhi in the coming days. We have a big challenge ahead. Keep yourself safe and make it a mass movement. Wear a mask, wash hands and maintain social distancing.”

The Chief Minister also projected an exponential growth in the city's numbers. “Till 15 June, there will be 44,000 COVID-19 cases and we would require 6,600 beds. We would hit one lakh cases and require 15,000 beds by 30 June,” he said.

He added that the cases would mount to 2.5 lakh and the city would require 33,000 beds by July 15, while by 31 July, there will be 5.32 lakh cases and 80,000 beds will be needed.

