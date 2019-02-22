Keith Sequeira returns to anchoring

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor-model Keith Sequeira is back to sports anchoring after five years.

He will be seen anchoring a show for the Australia tour of India, 2019, starting from Sunday.

"I have always been passionate about sports. In fact, I have done cricket anchoring earlier in my career. When the biggest aggregator in the digital space comes to you with something you love so much, there's no way of turning it down," Keith said in a statement.

"I'm looking forward to getting back into the anchoring zone as the spontaneity, the connect one creates with everyone around them is something I personally love," he added.

Keith will be seen in the studio with stalwarts like former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra and former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke.

The former "Bigg Boss" contestant had last done anchoring for the 2014 FIFA World Cup show in India.

--IANS

