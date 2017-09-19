Keeper Szczesny to start for Juventus against Fiorentina

Turin, Sep 19 (IANS) Juventus chief coach Massimiliano Allegri on Tuesday said that goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will play when they take on traditional rivals Fiorentina in a Serie A football clash here on Wednesday.

The Polish international moved to Juventus from Arsenal this summer and has already made his debut during a 3-0 win over Chievo earlier this month.

"Gianluigi Buffon will be rested tomorrow, meaning that Wojciech Szczesny starts in goal. Given the congested fixture list we have at present, it's important that every member of the squad plays their part and it's great having two goalkeepers of such quality at my disposal," Allegri said, according to Juventus' website.

Allegri also plans to rest veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini who played in the 3-1 win over Sassuolo away, while one of Benedikt Howedes, Andrea Barzagli or Stefano Sturaro will feature at the right-back position.

The coach expects a tough match against Fiorentina.

Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli have all picked up four wins in as many games in the early Serie A campaign. Fiorentina are ninth with two wins and two defeats.

"Fiorentina are undergoing a period of transition, but they're a well-coached team that have brought through some fantastic young players into their ranks, such as Federico Chiesa," he said.

"They will play without pressure tomorrow night, so we need to approach the match with the right level of respect towards our opponents and put in a solid performance, especially in defence, in order to pick up the three points."

One of the key players Fiorentina sold this past summer was Federico Bernardeschi, who joined Juventus for around $50 million.

Allegri, however didn't confirm whether Bernardeschi will get to face his former club at the Allianz Stadium.

"I'm pleased with how Federico Bernardeschi is coming along. He'll be very useful to us in this busy week," Allegri said of the 23-year-old winger.

"Likewise, Douglas Costa is improving and adapting to Italian football after a transitional period. He too could be in line to start tomorrow."

Among other key games, fourth-placed Lazio host Napoli, while Roma will travel south to face promoted Benevento.

Udinese face Torino, while AC Milan take on Spal and Atalanta meet Crotone.

--IANS

pur/bg