Will keep trying to fully implement ICJ judgement: MEA after Pak rejects 2nd consular access to Kulbhushan

While reacting to the statement of Pakistan which said there will be no second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Ministery of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said "We will keep trying that judgment of ICJ is fully implemented. We would like to remain in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels." Earlier, Ministry of Pakistan Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal, in a statement, said that India would not get second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.