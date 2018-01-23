Keen to work with Russia in tourism: Himachal CM

Shimla, Jan 23 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said the state was keen to work with Russia in areas of tourism development and water conservation.

The state would seek cooperation in other sectors like investment, technology, road infrastructure and cultural ties with Russia, he said at a meeting here with a BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) delegation from Russia.

The Chief Minister said providing adequate irrigation facilities was a top priority of the government through rainwater harvesting that would also help check soil erosion.

An official statement quoting him said the state has vast scope of expanding tourism activities and all-out efforts would be made to tap this potential.

Irrigation and Public Health Minister Mahender Singh stressed on the need for rainwater harvesting through check-dams to meet the water demand of farmers and horticulturists.

He said the government wants that farmers should adopt horticulture along with agriculture to increase their income.

BRICS International Alliance (Russia) President Larisa Zeneteslova told the Chief Minister that her government was keen to work with Himachal Pradesh in various sectors, especially developing tourism, road connectivity and ropeway sectors, besides cultural ties.

Himachal Pradesh shares a close association with Russia via the International Roerich Memorial Trust, which manages Russian painter and philosopher Nicholas Roerich's estate. It houses over 8,126 artefacts.

The Roerich estate is located in Naggar, 25 km from Kullu, where Roerich came in 1927 from St Petersburg. He made the village his home for more than 20 years.

The estate comprises the premises of the Indian-Russian Memorial Complex, the Gallery of N.K. Roerich, Helena Roerich Arts College and exhibition halls in the buildings of the Urusvati Himalayan Research Institute.

--IANS

vg/him/bg