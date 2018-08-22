Kedar, Ambati picked for quadrangular series

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Fit-again Kedar Jadhav is set to return to action along with Ambati Rayudu, who cleared the mandatory Yo-Yo test on Wednesday, as the duo were picked for the India A and India B squads, respectively.

Jadhav will replace Siddhesh Lad in the India A squad for the ongoing Quadrangular series also involving Australia A, South Africa A and India B.

There is a change in India B's squad as well, with Rayudu coming in to replace Ricky Bhui.

Lad and Bhui have been released to allow them to play for India Red and India Blue respectively in the Duleep Trophy.

--IANS

