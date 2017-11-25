Keane should start in two weeks' time: Sheringham

Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) ATK head coach Teddy Sheringham on Saturday said marquee signing Robbie Keane is on his way back and should be fit to start in two weeks' time.

"We are looking forward to Robbie Keane coming back. He has taken an injection in his Achilles. Things have progressed well and he is on hiw way back as we speak which will give everyone a big lift," Sheringham said about the legendary former Tottenham Hotspur Irishman.

"He is certainly not playing tomorrow. Maybe, with progress (he will play) next week or the week after. I'll keep my fingers crossed for the next couple of weeks."

ATK play three away games after hosting FC Pune City on Sunday with Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC waiting.

Keane did not start for the defending champions in their opening away match against Kerala Blasters which the city-based side drew 0-0. Njazi Kuqi played up front with Hitesh Sharma slotted behind him.

Asked if Keane's absence cost them three points in the last game and they had to settle for only one, Sheringham said:

"I think Kuqi had a very good game. Robin (Singh) has been impressive in training. I understand how strikers are. Kuqi was unselfish in the last game. I like my strikers to be unselfish but also to score goals as well. We all will be hoping he gets on the scoresheet tomorrow as that will make life easy for all of us.

"We also have Hitesh (Sharma) as well who plays just behind the striker. whether he plays that position or not tomorrow, I am not so sure. We have players that can score goals and it's not just about one person," the former Manchester United star added.

ATK have been dogged by injuries at the start of their title defense with the likes of English midfielder Conor Thomas, Jayesh Rane and Asutosh Mehta among those nursing niggles.

"Asu has got a hamstring problem and he is nearing to fitness. Same with Anwar Ali. Jayesh has a knee problem which is longer than we hoped for," Sheringham informed.

The coach reiterated practicing at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan would have helped as ATK haven't played at the colossal venue last year also due to FIFA U-17 World Cup renovation work.

"We have been on it. It should be an advantage as it's our home. We have not been allowed to train on it but we have been allowed to step on it which is very nice of the groundstaff," he said.

"We would have loved to train on the ground as we would then get to know our surroundings. You may things that sounds funny but to understand certain parts of the stadium is important.

"The more you play on a pitch the more you get to understand that. It should be an advantage but it's a first time for lot of us. The first few games would seem like neutral for everybody. But the more we play, we would look to make it our fortress," Sheringham added.

On their rivals Pune having a lot of foreigners with previous ISL experience, Sheringham said they would have to be on their toes for this reason.

"It is an advantage that's why we have to be on top form. Which is why we have to prepare even better than normal. we have got insight from Indian players. We have Ashley who gives us insight as to what might happen," he said.

--IANS

dm/pur/vm