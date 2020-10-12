KEAM 2020: Kerala CEE declares architecture exam rank list, check at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2020: The Commission of Entrance Examination (CEE) released the rank and category list for admission to KEAM architecture course for academic year 2020-21 on its official website " cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the B.Arch rank list has been prepared by providing equal weightage to the marks obtained by students in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 and in the qualifying examination.

As per a report by The Times of India, the result of some of the candidates has been withheld due to defects in their application or in the submitted marks details. The result of these candidates will be declared once the reasons for withholding their scores are cleared.

Candidates whose names have been included in the rank list will have to meet all the conditions of eligibility as prescribed in the prospectus. If the admission authority finds any discrepancy is in the marks submitted for the preparation of Architecture rank list, the allotment of the respective candidate will be cancelled.

Steps to check KEAM Architecture category rank list 2020:

Step 1: Go to CEE Kerala's official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on candidate's login on the homepage and enter your details.

Step 3: KEAM Architecture rank list 2020 will appear on the screen. Check using your application number.

Step 4: Save and take a print out of the list.

KEAM is conducted in offline mode. The entrance exam is held for admission into various professional degree courses in institutes in Kerala.

