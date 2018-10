Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Sunday said that Telangana government stopped celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day due to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's fear. Amit Shah said, "KCR government stopped celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day due to Owaisi's fear in the state. When we come to power we will celebrate this day."