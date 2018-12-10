KCR would form govt on his own, does not require support: Asaddudin Owaisi

Soon after his meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Asaddudin Owaisi leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said that he is sure that K Chandrasekhar Rao will form the government on his own as people of Telangana would shower their blessings on him. He also said that Telangana CM will not require support of his party, AIMIM. However, he also mentioned that his party is standing with KCR not only for people of Telangana but also for nation building.