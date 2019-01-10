KCR will attend programme based on merits and not who's attending it, says TRS leader

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Abid Rasool Khan clarified the speculations doing rounds about Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). It was believed that CM KCR was likely to skip West Bengal CM's Mamata Banerjee's January 19 event as he does not want to share stage with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Speaking on the issue, TRS leader Abid Rasool Khan said, "KCR is a great leader who doesn't think in a petty way. Whether he'll attend or not attend a programme is based on its merits and not on who's attending it." He further said that, "Our policy is clear, KCR himself said and our party took a call that we're working for a 'Congress mukt' and 'BJP mukt' India which will be a progressive India."