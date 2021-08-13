KCET Admit Card Released at kea.kar.nic.in: Check Steps to Download

KCET Admit Card 2021: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the admit card or hall ticket for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 at its official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The entrance exam will be held on August 28, 29, and 30 across 500 exam crentres in the state. Students who clear the exam will be eligible for admissions to Karnataka-based colleges.

Since all 6.5 lakh students who registered for Karnataka PUC II have passed the exam, CET becomes all the more critical as the CET rankings will decide the seat or college for students. Apart from science and medicine, arts students will also be allowed to take exams this year.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. The first will be Biology on August 28 in the morning shift and the last paper will be the Kannada language test for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadiga candidates.

It is mandatory to bring admit card to the exam hall for verification. Thus, students need to take a printout of the same and check in case of any error. The admit card will have a time slot, exam centre details, entry-exit time, venue, and COVID-19 appropriate rules.

Meanwhile, the national-level exams for admission engineering and medicine – JEE Main and NEET – have not been held yet. The application processes are open at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in, and ntaneet.nic.in, respectively.

