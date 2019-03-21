KC Tyagi expresses his views on SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav's 'Pulwama attack consipracy' comment

Recently Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav commented on Pulwama attack that it was a conspiracy to fetch votes. Now, National General Secretary of Janata Dal (United) KC Tyagi expressed his views on it. He said, "No political leader or political party should give any such statement that can destroy the democracy limits and also questions the morale of our armed forces. I condemn this statement made by Ram Gopal Yadav." Tyagi also said, "These kinds of statements obviously, weaken India's facts on terrorism."