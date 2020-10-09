Kaziranga National Park remains shut for tourists due to heavy floods

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 9 (ANI): The decision to reopen the Kaziranga National Park has been put on hold after floodwater submerged the park in the last few days, according to Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister for Fishery, Excise, Environment, and Forest, Assam government.

"The Kaziranga National Park has witnessed four phases of floods in the last few months and the current floods are in the fifth phase now," Parimal Suklabaidya told ANI.

"Our original plan to open Kaziranga for tourists is on hold right now. After the flood-waters recede, then we will see," the minister added.

The Kaziranga National Park is closed for visitors for many months now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the tourists will have to wait until the floods recede in the park. (ANI)