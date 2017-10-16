Kavita Singh Makes History by Becoming First-ever Indian Woman to Sign With WWE

New Delhi: Indian professional wrestler Kavita Singh is going places as she has now become the first Indian woman to sign a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). She was in news last month for a similar feat. She had then become the first Indian woman to have been selected to appear in the Mae Young Classic, which is an all-woman tournament by WWE. Apart from wrestling, Kavita has also been into weightlifting and powerlifting.

Kavita, who hails from Haryana, has undergone training to be a professional wrestler under the guidance of former WWE champion ‘The Great Khali’ at his Punjab based wrestling promotion and training academy.

Kavita participated in the WWE Dubai tryout earlier this year in April where she gained the attention of talent scouts with her strong performance. She will be competing with 31 other top female competitors from around the world in the first-ever Mae Young Classic. Commenting on the development, an elated Kavita said: “I am honoured to be the first Indian woman to compete in WWE’s first ever women’s tournament. I hope to use this platform to inspire other Indian women with my performance and make India proud.”

The tournament, named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE super stars in history, Mae Young, will feature 32 of the top female competitors from around the world participating in a single-elimination tournament. (With IANS inputs)