Kavita Devi Makes India Proud at WWE: Amazing Photos of Wrestler Kavita Devi Will Give You Major Fitness Goals

Over the last few days, you may have noticed a relatively lesser-known Indian name making the rounds on various news platforms. The name is Kavita Devi and you should know her because she is India’s first woman fighter in WWE. She has made waves on account of her appearance in the hugely popular WWE wearing a traditional salwar kameez. Not only did she show up in her salwar kameez, she actually went on with the fight in her traditional avatar. Unfortunately, she did not win the contest. Nevertheless, her move has drawn attention and elicited the admiration of many a WWE follower. Especially on Twitter, there are copious tweets expressing awe over Kavita Devi’s choice of attire as well as her strength and performance. (ALSO SEE 10 Stunning Photos of Sapna Vyas Patel Show How Rigorous Training Transforms your Body) We took a look at Kavita Devi’s recently created Instagram account and were surprised to see that although few in number, her photos present a promising image of her inspiring fitness and her charming personality. Here are 5 amazing photos of Kavita Devi that will motivate you to hit the gym NOW!

There she is! In the wrestling ring… wearing a salwar kameez!



Looks like she really works hard on those arms!



No wonder she could do THIS in the ring!



And that’s one of her pictures from earlier during a presentation at WWE



You don’t get to such fitness levels without sweating it out at the gym with great perseverance like Kavita did!



Just look at that flawless physique! Wouldn’t it be good to work hard enough to be able to achieve such fitness levels?



So, if Kavita Devi can work hard and enter the WWE ring in a salwar kameez, no matter who you are, you are put of excuses to not work out. Just leave behind all your inhibitions, get rid of your lethargy, take out those running shows, and begin working out TODAY!