Kaushik Ganguly's 'Lokkkhi Chhele' premieres at South African film festival

Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) Multiple national award-winning filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly's 'Lokkkhi Chhele' (An Angels Kiss) has been screened at the South African International Film Festival RapidLion, marking its world premiere during the COVID-19 time, the director said on Friday.

At RapidLion, filmmakers from Africa, the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India China and South Africa) and of African diaspora showcase their works.

Ganguly said, 'RapidLion is a prestigious film festival and the screening of our film is a big acknowledgement for Lokkhi Chhele. International filmmakers watched our movie at the festival, and I am looking forward to get their response.' The film is based on a real-life incident in which a young doctor fights against blind religious beliefs.

'Lokkhi Chhele tells the story of unconditional love and compassion in a dark hour of disillusionment, where, in the end, the only religion that stands steadfast, strong and undefeated is humanity,' the 'Jyeshthoputro' director said.

He regretted that the film made in 2020 could not be released on time because of COVID-19.

'I think ours is the only film from India which was selected for the festival. It's a big achievement for Team Lokkhi Chhele but I will always feel bad as I couldn't go there on this occasion,' he said.

The film was screened at the Market Theatre, Johannesburg, on April 11 but due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the director, cast and production team could not attend it physically.

'We got feedback that the film got an encouraging response there. Now we are eagerly waiting when it can be released in the country,' the producers of the film and fellow directors Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy said in a statement.