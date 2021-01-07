Kaun Hai Hero, Kaun Villain? The 5 Key Characters to Watch Out for in Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav

India is a politically charged country. Discussions around politics and political events not only make it to our loud 9 pm news, but have also infiltrated social media and WhatsApp, with hashtags, forwards, and whatnot. At every wedding or office lunch table, one will invariably find a crowd discussing the latest political drama unfolding in the country.

It’s time then that we get a gripping political-drama series of our own. And if the trailer of Tandav is anything to go by, Amazon Prime Video seems to have got it right. Set in the national capital, the show promises a tumultuous ride centered around power and greed. Here are five standout characters that you need to watch out for in the Tandav, set to release on January 15.

1. Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh

Saif Ali Khan Tandav

Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh is seen channeling his calm persona and Chanakya-esque quality in the Tandav trailer, sporting a khadi kurta like a pakka politician who has few tricks up his sleeve. The catchy dialogue from the trailer, “If you can’t be the king, be the kingmaker” is delivered by him and he certainly seems to be the man at the centre of the show.

2. Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore

Dimple Kapadia Tandav

Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore captures a very important aspect of Indian politics – dynasty. Right at the beginning of the trailer, she is seen whispering coyly into Samar Pratap Singh’s ears during a funeral, almost blackmailing him to make a decision. Politics in India is filled with family drama and twists and turns. Kapadia’s Kishore portrays that sentiment aptly. “In the game of politics, all you have is one move,” she declares. It will be fascinating to watch the move she makes.

3. Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva

Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub Tandav

Student politics has been a vibrant aspect of our political landscape. In the Tandav trailer, we find Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar right in the thick of things at a university. Like any young student activist he seems charged, spotted in one scene brandishing steel rods, and at one point he foretells, “Ab hoga Tandav.” It gives one the sense that this gripping drama will touch upon all the complex aspects of the political culture in India, including student politics.

It will be fascinating to see how the story of Zeeshan Ayyub’s character plays out in the nine-part series.

4. Sunil Grover as Gurpal

Sunil Grover Tandav

Sunil Grover as Gurpal, is Samar Pratap Singh’s right-hand man and is seen in suave jackets, dropping zingers like, “Sahi aur galati ke beech mein jo cheez aake khadi ho jaati hai, usse rajneeti kehte hai.” He appears intense, sporting orange-tinted glasses, and grabbing a cigarette every now and then. “Pagalpan ke kya kam aur kya zyada sir? Ye ya to hota hai ya nahi hota,” he replies to a remark made by Samar Pratap Singh. Gurpal’s journey seems multi-layered and might be full of surprises.

5. Tigmanshu Dhulia as Devki Nadan

Tigmanshu Dhulia Tandev

The power struggle in Tandav is triggered by the death of Prime Minister Devki Nandan. Tigmanshu Dhulia as Devki Nandan is seen warning a friend that his son Samar Pratap Singh will put an end to democracy in the country if he comes to power, and refers to him as a “dictator”. It seems there is more to the story than meets the eye, and the show might delve into family drama, especially what seems like a twisted relationship between father and son.

Tandav boasts of a stellar cast and promises a gripping storyline along with riveting drama elevated by complex characters. It seems to have captured various elements of India’s political atmosphere and brought them to life on screen.

Soon, another discussion at family functions is going to be, “Tandav dekha?”

Tandav streams on Amazon Prime Video from January 15.