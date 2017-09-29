Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show Gets Its First Crorepati In Anamika Majumdar

Amitabh Bachchan‘s famed show Kaun Banega Crorepati‘s new season has finally gotten a the crorepati the audiences have been waiting for. Anamika Majumdar from Jamshedpur has created history by becoming the first one to win Rs 1 crore on this season of the famous quiz show. She was also in fact so passionate about winning the show that she even qualified for the Rs 7 crore question. But instead she decided against risking what she has claimed and chose to pass up going for more. Though it’s been a month since KBC has started airing again, there hadn’t been a contestant who could boast the “crorepati” tag this season, until yesterday.

Anamika is a social worker who is married with two kids. She runs an NGO called Faith In India – Female Aura, which is initiated towards Hope from Jamsedhpur. After winning this staggering prize money, Anamika said that she will invest the amount in her NGO that works for rural areas of Jharkhand. A source exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife.com that the episode was shot last night at Goregaon Film City sets. In fact, along with Anamika, World badminton champion PV Sindhu also shot for her portion with Amitabh Bachchan and made a lot of interesting revelations about her game and life. Sindhu also gifted Amitabh a racket and treated Big B with some delicious Hyderabadi biryani. Big B was in for a treat!

Before Anamika Majumdar, Brijesh Chaudhary is the only one who managed to reach the closest to winning Rs 1 crore. After he won Rs 50 Lakh, he quit the show rather than risking it by playing for the next question. Stay tuned for more and Kaun Banega Crorepati’s latest season.