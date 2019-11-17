Katy Perry thanks Karan Johar for warm welcome

American pop sensation Katy Perry thanked Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar for the "warm welcome" and a grand party he hosted at his residence in Mumbai on the night of November 14. Katy Perry got a warm welcome from Bollywood. Karan Johar organised a special party for the singer. Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Kunal Kemmu and many others were in the attendance. Katy Perry was on a recent trip to India to perform at a music festival in Mumbai. She came after a long gap of seven years. Apart from the party, the singer roamed around on the streets of Mumbai and shared the same on social media.