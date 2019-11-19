Katy Perry enters airport without showing passport, twitter slams for disrespecting

A video of Katy Perry, seemingly ignoring security protocol at the Mumbai airport, has been shared online, sparking mixed reactions from fans. The singer was in India as part of the OnePlus music festival held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The video shows Katy and members of her entourage brushing past the security person at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, despite his instructions to produce their passports.