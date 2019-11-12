Katy Perry arrives in Mumbai, all set to 'ROAR' at music festival

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry arrived in Mumbai on November 11. Katy is in Mumbai to perform at an upcoming music festival. She will perform LIVE for the first time in the city. She also shared the details of her India visit on her Instagram. The American singer married her now ex-husband Russell Brand in Rajasthan, India in 2010. After that she came to India to perform at the opening ceremony of T20 League in 2012 in Chennai. Bollywood director and producer, Karan Johar will host a grand party at his residence later this week.