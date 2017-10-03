Katrina Kaif wants to play Ranveer's wife in Kapil Dev's biopic?

We all know that Kabir Khan, who is gearing up to direct a sports-based film on India's 1983 cricket World Cup victory has already roped in Ranveer Singh to play Kapil Dev in the film. But according to latest reports, Kabir's favourite actress Katrina Kaif is quite keen to play the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev, who is an integral part in his life journey. A source told a leading daily, "So far, Kabir has not locked the lead actress. Two other actresses have been finalised, one is a newcomer and another has been suggested by Ranveer." Katrina and Kabir have previously collaborated for films like 'New York', 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Phantom'. If Katrina bags the film then this will be the first time that she will be seen opposite Ranveer onscreen. The film is based on India's historic world cup cricket victory in 1983.