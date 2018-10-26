How Katrina, Aamir prepped for 'Suraiyya'

After taking the internet by storm with the teaser of her song 'Suraiyya' from 'Thugs of Hindostan', Katrina Kaif has revealed how she prepped for the sizzling dance steps in the song. The 'Bang Bang' star shared a video on Instagram featuring co-star Aamir Khan and director-choreographer Prabhu Deva, wherein the three are sweating it out in grueling dance practice sessions. Alongside the video, Katrina heaped praises on Prabhu Deva and complemented him for his unique style and shared how he helped her immensely in preparation for the song. "When I first saw the choreo for suraiyya, I was like is it jazz ,is it ballet, is it folk ,,, but that's dancing with prabhudeva ... u cannot define his style it's so unique ,he gives the song such a unique personality with his choreography. He spent a lot of time with me in rehearsals helping me figure the style , I loved it all (apart from a few moments of tears of frustration)but in the end it was the hook step which we had so much fun with," read the post. The makers have been piquing the curiosity of the audience by releasing behind the scene videos and teasers from the film. Apart from Katrina and Aamir 'Thugs of Hindostan' also features superstars Amitabh Bachchan and 'Dangal' fame Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The flick is set in the era of 1975 when the East India Company ruled over India and is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug'. It is about a gang which posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century. The movie is set to hit the theatres on November 8, 2018.