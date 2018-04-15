Kathua rape case: Will constitute 5-member committee to probe case, says BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra

Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said on Sunday that the Bar Council in its meeting decided to form a five member committee to investigate the Kathua rape case. Mishra said, "The team will go to Kathua and Jammu and talk to people about the conduct of Bar Association Committee will give the report to us and we have to present it to SC on 19. We will request SC to give us additional two days time." He also said that the Council has asked the Jammu Bar Association to immediately withdraw their strike.