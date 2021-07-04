Kathua District Administration Bans Use of Drones, Flying Objects Over Rising Dubious Drone Activities In The Region

Days after the recent drone-based terror attack on the Jammu base of the Indian Air force (IAF), the district administration of Kathua district in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has imposed a ban on the use of drones and flying objects, reports Times of India.

It should be noted that Kathua is not the first district of J&K to have seen the imposition of such a ban. Last week, the Rajouri district administration had also notified a similar ban.

Imposing the ban, Kathua's District magistrate (DM) Rahul Yadav said, "It has been observed that the use of small drone cameras has increased in the society for capturing photos and videos at social and cultural gatherings. Anti-national elements may use similar drones and flying objects to cause damage, injury and risk to human lives in certain parts of J&K."

Yadav also added, "Any drone or small flying objects and flying toys in the district need to be registered with ACR/SDM."

The move is likely to help avoid any confusion in the current situation to secure aerial spaces near vital installations and highly populated areas.