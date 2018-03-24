Kathmandu hosts summit to boost trade ties with India

The International Entrepreneurship Conclave-Connect-IN, being organised by the embassy of India in collaboration with Clock b Business Innovations, was held in Kathmandu on Saturday. Finance Minister of Nepal Yuba Raj Khatiwada was present as the Chief Guest during the event. The event has been receiving immense interests from entrepreneurs, investors, incubators, consultants and start-up ecosystem players from both the countries. The event was aptly designed for entrepreneurs to learn from the Indian and Nepalibusiness heroes, connect with peers from both the countries and pitch their ideas to potential investors. In all, more than 600 entrepreneurs registered for the event out of which 300 have been screened for attending the conclave.