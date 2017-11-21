Kashyap advances at Hong Kong Open

Kowloon [Hong Kong], November 21 (ANI): Ace shuttler Parupalli Kashyap advanced into the main draw of the season ending Hong Kong Open Super Series by scoring double wins in the qualifying round of the men's singles event here on Tuesday.

Kashyap, 31, defeated Kan Chao Yu of Chinese Taipei 21-12, 21-10 in the opening match to meet and dismantle Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong 21-13, 21-19.

He will next lock horns with Lee Dong Keun of Korea.

In the men's doubles, Indian duo Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok saw off local pair Li Kuen Hon and Yeung Shing Choi 21-14, 21-18 in the first match. The pair, however, were defeated by Korean pair of Kim Won Ho and Seung Jae Seo in a 19-21, 17-21.

In the mixed doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost 18-21, 11-21 to Indonesia's Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja.

