Kashmiris should embrace education and make nation strong: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi said that the students who are protesting at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are the children of Kashmir and he would like to request AMU's Vice chancellor, its faculty, Home Minister Rajnath Singh to come together to resolve this issue. He also said that his party's mission is that Kashmiri students should embrace education and make Kashmir and the country strong.