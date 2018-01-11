Kashmiri youth rapper gains popularity in Valley

Rapper and Hip Hop musician Yawar Bhatt from Srinagar is gradually gaining huge popularity in the Valley. His rap video '18 Saal' has garnered more than 18, 000 views on YouTube since it was uploaded last year. Apart from singing, Yawar also organises music events in Srinagar. He feels that such platforma are essential for young rappers in the Valley to grow. There has been immense rise in popularity of western music in Jammu and Kashmir among the youth. Initially, his parents didn't support him to pursue his passion for music, but now they support him. He has performed in Mumbai recently where people applauded his talent. He is very sure that Rap music has a bright future in India.