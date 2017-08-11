Kashmiri youth actively participate in National Handloom Day programme

Kashmiri youths participated in National Handloom Day programme at Central University of Kashmir at Naugam. The progamme was organized to boost the handloom industry and to spread awareness about the new schemes introduced by government of India recently. Directorate of Field Publicity (DFP), Ministry of Textiles Government of India and Directorate of State Handlooms jointly organized a seminar cum workshop on national handloom day to spread awareness about the importance of handloom products in youth. Hundreds of artists participated in this programme demanding more such seminars to be held.