Kashmiri students attack: Haryana government failed to protect people, says Asaduddin Owaisi

President All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday reacted on Kashmiri students attacked in Haryana and said the Haryana's BJP-led government has completely failed in living up to its constitutional responsibility of providing protection and security to the people across the state. "Two Kashmiri students were deliberately targeted after they came out of a mosque. I strongly condemn this," Owaisi added.