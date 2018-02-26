Kashmiri student of AIIMS Bhubaneswar goes missing

A 23-year-old Kashmiri student has gone missing from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar since February 9. Suhail Aijaz Kataria, from Marsari Chowkibal in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, was pursuing MBBS at the institute. Suhail's relative Aijaz Ahmad Kataria said, "On February 6, Suhail called me asking for money, which I deposited in his bank account the next day. Our contact with him snapped from February 9. We initially thought he was busy with his studies and hence unable to talk frequently. However, on getting no news of him till February 20, we left for Bhubaneswar sensing something amiss. The Police tracked his mobile phone's last location at Kolkata. Therefore a Police team is going to Kolkata. He was depressed as he failed in some subject.