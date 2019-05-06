Kashmiri Pandits cast their votes in J-K's Udhampur

Kashmiri Pandits cast their votes in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur for Anantnag parliamentary constituency today. A special polling station has been set up in Udhampur so that the migrants can cast their votes. The polling station has been set-up at old town hall building office. Speaking to ANI, one of the voters said, "We are migrants here. It's our duty to caste vote." Fifth phase of LS elections are underway for 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states in India today.