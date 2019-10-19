Kashmiri Pandits brief US lawmakers on situation in Kashmir

The event 'Kashmir the Way Forward,' was organised by Indo-American Community Federation in collaboration with Kashmiri Overseas Association (KOA) and the US-India Political Action Committee (USINPAC) at Capitol Hill in US. During the briefing, a group of Kashmiri Pandits shared the stories of victims of terrorism in 1990-1991. "The most dangerous framing of the issue in the US media reporting is fanning religious polarisation with the use of the Hindu-Muslim binary," said Surinder Kaul, international coordinator of Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora.