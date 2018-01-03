Kashmiri Martial Arts player shines bright at international level

Abida Mohi-ud-din Baba, a girl from Kashmir's Pompore after winning her first International medal at Bangladesh in Tang-So-Doo martial art game never looked back and continues to perform her best in the sport. She joined Martial Arts at the tender age of six years. So far she has bagged 20 gold medals at the state and national level, and 3 international gold medals, and a bundle of certificates to her credit. Abida also runs a club of Martial Arts in Pampore, where around sixty boys and girls are trained in different forms of martial arts. She is not just restricted to Martial Arts and also teaches football, volleyball and Kho Kho to Srinagar based school students. Fighting all odds, Abida now aims to get martial arts included in School Games Federation of India (SGFI) so that the sport gets funded by the Government.