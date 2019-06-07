Kashmiri martial artists to participate in International Taekwondo Championship

Kashmiri martial artists will participate in the 2nd edition of India Open International Taekwondo Championship. At least 16 Kashmiri players, both boys and girls will participate in the championship. The event will start from June 11 to 16 in Hyderabad. 25 countries including Australia, America, Japan and Korea will participate in the game. It is the second time, the event is happening in India. 2nd edition of India Open International Taekwondo Championship is organised by Taekwondo Federation of India.