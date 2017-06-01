Kashmiri boy bags gold in International Wushu Championship

It is said that 'difficult roads often lead to beautiful destination' and Ajaz Hassan a Kashmiri youth from Srinagar's Allochi Bagh area stamped on this quote by winning gold medal in International Wushu Championship which was held in Europe's Armenia. Son of an ex Army Man Ajaz Hussian won the gold medal in 80-kg senior men's category. Telling about his journey Hussian said that when he was nine year old he went to a stadium and saw the sport and fall in love with martial arts. His parents didn't support him earlier but seeing success of their son they started appreciating him. Apart from Wushu, Ajaz has bagged gold medal International Kickboxing championship held at Mumbai in 2006. The selection in the championship was held on the basis of Federation Cup held at Hyderabad in which Ajaz had won gold. Ajaz is the only Wushu player from Kashmir Valley who won a gold medal in International Wushu Championship.