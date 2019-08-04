Kashmir turmoil: PM Modi, HM Shah should've taken Opposition in confidence, says Anand Sharma

Government asked tourists and devotees to leave Kashmir immediately due to security reasons. Speaking on the issue, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister should have talked in an ongoing Parliament session. "It has send socked waves within the country as to why it has happened which created panic among the people in the state globally it has confused and alarmed people. Many countries have issued advice for people not to travel to India. We also find fault with the government, when parliament is in session the Prime Minister and the Home Minister should have talked to the senior leaders of the Opposition to take them in confidence."