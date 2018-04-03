'Kashmir Natya Mahotsav' theatre festival concludes in Jand K

After garnering good response from theatre lovers, the four-day theatre festival concluded in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday. The purpose of the festival was to revive theatre activities, language and provide specific platform to the young artists of the Valley. The festival namely 'Kashmir Natya Mahotsav' was organised by north zone cultural center (NZCC) Patiala Ministry of Culture Government of India in collaboration with the authorities of Shri Pratap Singh College, Srinagar. During the festival nine plays were performed which was appreciated by the audience. Theatre, which is one of the important parts of Kashmir Valley, earlier played tremendous role to highlight all the social issues in the Valley.